Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: FAKE NEWS: Reports Of Public Masturbator A Social Media Myth, Glen Rock PD Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Victim In Second Weekend Fatal Shooting In Newark Identified

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A man was shot and killed Sunday night in the 200 block of Mulberry Street in Newark
A man was shot and killed Sunday night in the 200 block of Mulberry Street in Newark Photo Credit: Google

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office released the name of a man killed late Sunday night in Newark.

Jamal Williams, 29, of East Orange,  was shot in the 200 block of Mulberry Street shortly before 11 p.m. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital. The shooting occurred near the Prudential Center, but there were no events at the popular entertainment venue at the time.

He was killed just several hours after another man was gunned down near a nightclub in the city's Ironbound section.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.