Victim In Newark Ironbound Killing Identified

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a Pennsylvania man early Sunday near a nightclub in Newark.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Market Street, near Rio Lounge, around 3:28 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Alpha Dumbuya, 24, of West Hazelton, who had been shot, was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC (1-877-847-7432).

