Victim In Equestrian Center Shooting ID'd As Livingston Rider; Olympian Charged, Reports Say

U.S. Olympian-turned-equestrian coach Michael Barisone was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses on Thursday, the day after a shooting on his Morris County farm that seriously injured a woman, authorities said.

A handgun was recovered from Barisone, 54, who owns and operates Barisone Dressage in Long Valley. The gunshot victim was identified as award-winning equestrienne Lauren Kanarek, the New York Post reports.

Kanarek, 38, of Livingston, was shot in the chest twice around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. She remained in the hospital Thursday in critical condition, The Post says.

A second male victim was also injured in the incident, but not shot, authorities said.

Kanarek posted an Instagram video talking to her horse at the Barisone Dressage less than 12 hours before the shooting.

Barisone was on the U.S. Olympic dressage team at the 2008 Beijing games. He has been working as an equestrian coach at his family on Hawthorne Farm in the Long Valley section of Washington Township.

