Victim Hospitalized, Man Charged In Ridgewood Stabbing

A victim was hospitalized and a man was jailed for stabbing and slashing him with a broken bottle during a fight in Ridgewood, authorities said Monday.

The 27-year-old village victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries to his head, arm and abdomen after police responded to a report of a fight at the corner of North Maple Avenue and 1st Street around 7 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

A 36-year-old woman, also of Ridgewood, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with no visible injuries, she said.

Tomas Aguirre, a 58-year-old Salvadoran national who lives at a home near where the fight occurred, "used a broken bottle to stab and slash the male victim during an argument," the chief said.

Ridgewood police arrested Aguirre, a landscaper, was charged in 2008 with aggravated assault on a police officer in Waldwick, records show.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Aguirre is charged with aggravated assault and weapons possession.

