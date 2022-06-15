Victim Hospitalized Following Fiery 2-Car Crash In Morris County (PHOTOS)

A trapped victim was extricated and rushed to a nearby hospital following a fiery two-car crash in Morris County, authorities said.

The Mountain Lakes Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the crash — which was initially reported as a car fire — at the intersection of Boulevard and Route 46 around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the squad said.

Upon arrival, the department confirmed a two-car crash with entrapment and worked quickly to rescue the trapped victim.

The victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, the department said.

The scene was cleared in about 45 minutes.

Scroll down to view additional photos.

Assisting agencies include the Boonton Township Fire Department, Mountain Lakes Police, Par-Troy EMS, and Saint Clare’s EMS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.