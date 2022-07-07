Victim Flown To Hospital In Potentially Deadly Route 206 Crash: DEVELOPING

One person was being flown to a nearby hospital following a potentially fatal crash on Route 206, developing reports say.

The crash occurred in Mount Olive near Route 80 eastbound shortly before 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The trapped victim was extricated while Atlantic Air 1 medical helicopter was called to land on the Route 206 extension for hospital transportation, the initial report says.

Emergency crews in Byram were also requested, as were the fatal accident and crime scene investigation teams.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

