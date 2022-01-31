Victim Flown To Hospital In Hunterdon County Crash, Police Say

One person was flown to a nearby hospital following a Monday afternoon crash in Hunterdon County, police confirmed.

A vehicle struck the cement barrier in the middle of the road near 234 Route 202/31 northbound in Flemington around 3:40 p.m., Raritan Township police Lt. Scott Nelson said.

The victim was taken by Northstar medical helicopter to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, Nelson said.

The crash remained under investigation by the Raritan Township Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.