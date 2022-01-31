Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Victim Flown To Hospital In Hunterdon County Crash, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Raritan Township Police
Raritan Township Police Photo Credit: Raritan Township Police Department via Facebook

One person was flown to a nearby hospital following a Monday afternoon crash in Hunterdon County, police confirmed.

A vehicle struck the cement barrier in the middle of the road near 234 Route 202/31 northbound in Flemington around 3:40 p.m., Raritan Township police Lt. Scott Nelson said.

The victim was taken by Northstar medical helicopter to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, Nelson said.

The crash remained under investigation by the Raritan Township Police Department.

