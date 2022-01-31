Victim Flown To Hospital In Hunterdon County Crash (DEVELOPING)

One person was being flown to a nearby hospital following a Monday afternoon crash in Hunterdon County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred on Route 202 in Raritan Township around 4 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim went into arrest after the crash and was being taken by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital, the report says.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

