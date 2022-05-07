Victim Flown To Hospital Following Sussex County Motorcycle Crash: DEVELOPING

One person was being flown to a nearby hospital following a motorcycle crash in Sussex County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred near Beaver Run Road in Lafayette shortly before 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was called to land at the Lafayette Township School to take the victim to a trauma center, the initial report says.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.