Victim Flown To Hospital Following Phillipsburg Crash: DEVELOPING

One person was flown to a nearby hospital following a crash in Phillipsburg, developing reports say.

The crash occurred on Route 22 westbound shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, according to 511NJ.org.

A medical helicopter was called to land near the crash scene to take the victim to a local hospital for treatment, initial reports say.

Meanwhile, all lanes of Route 22 westbound were shut down at Route 677/Morris Street for the investigation as of 3:25 p.m., 511NJ says.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

