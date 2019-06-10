Victim Drives To Bayonne Police Station During Carjacking: Police

A Bayonne man surrendered to police after he allegedly threatened a 17-year-old resident with a gun and took off in the teen’s car over the weekend, Lt. Eric Amato of the Bayonne Police Department said in a statement.

Derek Richardson, 20, entered the car through an unlocked door as the teen was attempting to park just after midnight Saturday near 11th Street and Broadway.

Richardson, who knows the teen, allegedly demanded money and threatened to shoot him if he refused, Amato said. Richardson them ordered the victim to drive to Wade Street in Jersey City before asking him how much he had in his bank account. The victim handed Richardson his bank debit card hoping Richardson would leave, but Richardson remained in the car, Amato said.

The victim continued on to 27th Street and Avenue C, where he told Richardson he had to secure something in the trunk. The victim then walked to the police station and reported the incident, Amato said.

When officers went to investigate, Richardson and the car were gone. A warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of carjacking.

Richardson called police around 11 a.m. from his home and said he was willing to turn himself in.

Richardson was “unable” to tell police where the victim’s car was. The vehicle -- a black, 2008 Honda Accord -- was still missing as of early Monday, Amato said.

Police never found a gun and the victim said Richardson never showed a weapon.

