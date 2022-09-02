Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Victim Airlifted In Serious Warren County Crash: Developing

Valerie Musson
Atlantic Air 1
Atlantic Air 1 Photo Credit: Atlantic Air 1

One person was being flown to a nearby hospital Wednesday morning following a serious crash in Warren County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred near 705 Route 57 in Mansfield Township shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Atlantic Air 1 medical helicopter was requested to transport one victim to Morristown Medical Center, the initial report said.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

