Victim Airlifted Following Sussex County School Bus Crash (DEVELOPING)

One victim was being airlifted to a nearby hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash involving a school bus in Sussex County, developing reports say.

The bus collided with a vehicle in front of Sussex Charter School on N. Church Road in Sparta shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Atlantic Air 1 was landing at White Lake Field to take one victim to a nearby hospital for treatment, the initial report says.

Sparta Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

