Victim Airlifted As Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 78 (DEVELOPING)

One person was being flown to a nearby hospital as a serious crash shut down Route 78 in Hunterdon County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes east of exit 6 to Route 632 in Bloomsbury around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, July 25, according to 511NJ.

All lanes were shut down following the crash, 511NJ said.

A medical helicopter was called to take one victim to a nearby hospital, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

