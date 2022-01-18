Victim Airlifted After Falling From Tree In Hunterdon County (DEVELOPING)

One person was airlifted after falling from a tree in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say.

The victim fell from a tree near 40 Byram Kingwood Rd. in Kingwood Township shortly before 2:10 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A Northstar medical helicopter was requested to fly the victim to a nearby hospital.

State Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

