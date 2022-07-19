Victim Airlifted After Falling At Hunterdon County Food Manufacturer (PHOTOS)

One person was flown to the hospital after falling at a food manufacturing facility in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to Johanna Foods on Johanna Farms Road in Flemington around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, the squad said.

Emergency crews cared for the victim at the scene while a landing zone was set up in a nearby field.

The victim was then flown via NorthSTAR medical helicopter to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton for further care.

The scene was cleared in about 45 minutes.

