Victim, 55, Hospitalized, Suspect Seized In Washington Township Stabbing

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene of the Washington Township stabbing Thursday afternoon.
At the scene of the Washington Township stabbing Thursday afternoon. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A 55-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the head Thursday afternoon in Washington Township in what appears to be a domestic incident.

A 54-year-old resident was taken into custody and a hunting knife was recovered from the Washington Township home where the stabbing occurred, said Capt. Richard Skinner, the officer in charge of the department.

Charges of aggravated assault and weapons possession were expected once detectives concluded interviews with family members.

The conscious and alert victim was loaded into an ambulance, his head bandaged, and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening, Skinner said.

Township police and EMS responded, along with River Vale EMS and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence following the 2:45 p.m. incident.

The 55-year-old Washington Avenue victim was conscious and alert following the Thursday afternoon stabbing, police said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

