Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Arrest Follows Report Of Man Taking Women's Photos At Route 17 Starbucks
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Victim, 19, Paralyzed In Lodi Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit
Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A 19-year-old Lodi man was paralyzed when he was shot in the back just after midnight Thursday, authorities confirmed.

The Burns Avenue victim remained in critical but stable condition Friday at Hackensack University Medical Center after being shot in what a nei ghbor said was some type of domestic dispute.

"He has no movement in the lower half of his body," a senior law enforcement officer said. "He's likely to be paralyzed for life."

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's Major Crimes Unit detectives were searching for the gunman.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Anyone who saw something or has information that could help find the shooter is asked to call the prosecutor's office at (201) 646-2300 -- or (201) 642-5962 after hours -- or Lodi police: (973) 473-7600 .

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

ALSO SEE: An Allendale ex-con released from prison only three days earlier fought fiercely with police in a waist-deep stream after a local woman found him in her home before dawn Friday, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/northernhighlands/police-fire/allendale-ex-con-captured-after-breaking-into-womans-home-furiously-fighting-police/775474/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.