Breaking News: Cliffside Park PD: Ex-Con Who Stabbed Man On Street Nabbed With Help
Vertical Hold: Dump Truck Trailer Gets Wedged Under Route 17 Overpass In Mahwah

Jerry DeMarco
Only one lane was passable on northbound Route 17 at the MacArthur Boulevard overpass in Mahwah.
Only one lane was passable on northbound Route 17 at the MacArthur Boulevard overpass in Mahwah. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Two heavy-duty wreckers working back-to-back were needed to remove a dump truck trailer that jammed both a Route 17 overpass in Mahwah and the northbound Tuesday evening rush.

The driver received a careless driving summons after the 4:40 p.m. mishap at the MacArthur Boulevard overpass, which left only one passable lane on the highway a little over two miles south of the Rockland County border.

Firefighters cleaned up a hydraulic fluid spill.

The state DOT was called to determine whether there was any structural damage to the overpass.

Two heavy-duty wreckers were needed to get the trailer out of there.

It got wedged in there good.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

