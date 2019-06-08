Vertical Hold: Dump Truck Trailer Gets Wedged Under Route 17 Overpass In Mahwah

Two heavy-duty wreckers working back-to-back were needed to remove a dump truck trailer that jammed both a Route 17 overpass in Mahwah and the northbound Tuesday evening rush.

The driver received a careless driving summons after the 4:40 p.m. mishap at the MacArthur Boulevard overpass, which left only one passable lane on the highway a little over two miles south of the Rockland County border.

Firefighters cleaned up a hydraulic fluid spill.

The state DOT was called to determine whether there was any structural damage to the overpass.

Two heavy-duty wreckers were needed to get the trailer out of there.

It got wedged in there good.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

