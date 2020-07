No one was injured when a vehicle was struck by gunfire Thursday afternoon in Old Tappan, responders said.

River Vale police assisted their Old Tappan colleagues in searching for the shooter on Old Tappan Road between Rivervale Road and Washington Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

