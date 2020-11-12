Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Van Hits House In Fair Lawn Crash, Two Seriously Injured

Jerry DeMarco
The van slammed into the house on Rosalie Street at Plaza Road, across from Fair Lawn Fire Company No. 3.
Two people were seriously injured when a van slammed into a house following a collision with a sedan Friday morning in Fair Lawn.

The morning glare was intense when the vehicles crashed, sending the van into the corner of the house on Rosalie Street at Plaza Road, across from Fair Lawn Fire Co. 3, shortly after 9 a.m.

Rigs from the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Hackensack University Medical Center responded along with police and firefighters, who freed a van occupant following the crash.

A building inspector was checking the house for structural damage.

Sedan involved in the Fair Lawn crash.

Fair Lawn firefighters were there quickly.

