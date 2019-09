A van was knocked off a vehicle carrier and caught fire after it slammed into a train trestle Tuesday night, closing Route 17 in Rutherford for hours, responders said.

No injuries were reported in the 8:30 p.m. mishap.

Borough, NJ Transit and state DOT inspectors were checking the bridge to make sure it was still structurally sound.

Rutherford police and firefighters were among the responders.

