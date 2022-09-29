VA Man Kicks, Spits On Officers During Arrest In North Jersey: Prosecutor

A 24-year-old Virginia man is facing charges for assaulting police officers as he was being arrested in North Jersey, authorities said.

Austin E. Whitmire, of Falls Church, was bleeding from his hand in the parking lot of a business when Branchburg Township police officers arrived on the scene just before midnight on Friday, Sept. 23, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.

Whitmire had allegedly been trying to break a fence before police were called. While speaking with police, the man punched the fence before yelling, cursing, and lunging at one of the officers.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

