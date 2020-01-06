Utilities Warn NJ, NY Customers About Phone Scammers Threatening To Cut Service

Orange & Rockland Utilities and PSE&G are warning customers not to fall for phony phone callers threatening to shut off their service for an unpaid bill.

The scammers use phone numbers that appear legitimate on caller ID, then order customers to tend to what they say is an unpaid bill or their service will be shut off within the hour, the utility companies said.

Don’t fall for it.

Scammers give different reasons for claiming a customer owes money.

In some cases, they claim a computer glitch prevented the customers’ last several months worth of payments from being credited.

Sometimes they say the customer owes a deposit for a smart meter – and request immediate payment by Bitcoin (The utilities don’t require smart meter deposits at homes or businesses).

Others don’t even give a reason.

Thieves nowadays also leave messages urging customers to call them back. When they do, they hear a recorded message identical to the one the particular utility uses.

The scammers pressure targeted victims to buy a pre-paid card and load money onto it to pay the supposed bill.

Once you’ve loaded a card and given someone else the card number, your money is gone.

Both O&R and PSE&G say they never call customers and demand immediate payment.

Even if O&R wanted to disconnect your service, it must go through a multi-step process -- regulated by the NYS Public Service Commission and NJ Board of Public Utilities -- that includes sending written communications over a period of time.

O&R and PSE&G also don’t collect payment through pre-paid debit cards, by MoneyGram or via any similar transfers.

No matter the situation, NEVER arrange a payment or divulge account or personal information -- including debit or credit card information – to someone who calls you.

A utility or other business would already have your account information in their database. Scammers don’t. And the only way they can get it is if you give it to them.

EXTRA TIP: When mailing payments, go into your local post office. Better to be safe than to risk having a check fished out by mailbox thieves.

ALSO: If someone comes to your home or business claiming to be from one of the local utility companies, ask for identification. If you are still unsure, dial 911.

Or call:

O&R: 1-877-434-4100

PSE&G: 800-436-PSEG (7734)

NOTE: If you have elderly friends or relatives who might be at risk, please talk with them about this.

