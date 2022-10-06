US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.

Cruz was captured on Monday, Oct. 3 and is pending extradition proceedings to return to New Jersey, authorities said.

Buck was found that September evening around 6:40 p.m. having suffered gunshot wounds on the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in Plainfield, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Julie Peterman, who is prosecuting the case. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Scuorzo and Detective Kirsh, along with the rest of their team, coordinated with USMS/Task Force (Philadelphia and Newark Region), Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit, Union County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Unit, and the Union County Police Department Ballistics Team, assisted in Cruz's arrest.

Cruz was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

