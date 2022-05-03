US Marshals Nab Cherry Hill Man's Accused Fender Bender Killer In Traffic Stop, Prosecutor Says

A 35-year-old Camden man wanted in the March 2022 death of a 39-year-old Cherry Hill man was taken into custody by US Marshals during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Troy Leary, 35, of Camden, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Terence McManus on May 2, in Camden around 6:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

Leary is accused of punching McManus – causing him to fall, hit his head, and suffer blunt head trauma – during a confrontation captured on surveillance video on the 1100 block of Whitman Avenue in Camden at around 11:14 a.m. on March 11, MacAulay said.

McManus was taken to Virtua Hospital in Camden and later transferred to Cooper University Hospital, where he was ultimately declared brain dead on March 12, MacAulay said alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

During the investigation, detectives learned the incident stemmed from an argument over the victim backing his vehicle into a Mercury Milan parked behind him. Detectives tracked the Mercury Milan on surveillance video to and from the scene. Leary was ultimately identified as the driver of the Mercury Milan and the individual who assaulted the victim.

Leary was being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility. A pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for May 5.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andy McNeil of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-225-8407 or Detective Matthew Kreidler of the Camden County Police Department Homicide Unit at 609-519-6918. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

