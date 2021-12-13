US Marshals Nab 2 Teens In Trenton Shooting That Killed 2

Two teenagers were arrested by members of the US Marshals Office in a shooting that left two other teens dead last September in Trenton, authorities said.

A 17-year-old male from Trenton and a 16-year-old male from Hamilton are each facing murder charges in the shooting deaths of Shemiah Davis, 15, and Candace Ruff, 19, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Dec. 1, in Trenton. He was being held in the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center. The 16-year-old was arrested on Dec. 8, in McDonough, Georgia. He was being held at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center in Georgia pending an extradition hearing.

Police responding to reports of shots fired found Davis with gunshot wounds to the Torso and Ruff with a gunshot wound to her head on Bellevue Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Sept. 25, Onofri's office said.

Two other victims were taken to the hospital in a private car, including a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her leg, authorities said.

The juveniles arrested in the shootings were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property, and firearms offenses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.