US Marshals Help Capture Paterson Man Wanted For Shooting Two Behind School

U.S. Marshals helped authorities capture a 19-year-old Paterson man wanted in a six-month-old shooting at a deadly city street corner behind a public school.

Dijon Sellow, 19, was seized in the area of Ellison Street on Friday by a team of law enforcement officers from Paterson, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Marshals Service’s NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, authorities said.

Sellow was wanted for shooting two people – one 20, the other 18 – on Aug. 3 at the corner of North Main and Clinton streets behind K-8 Public School No. 28.

Both survived their wounds after going to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle, authorities said.

Sellow is charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, U.S. Marshall Juan Mattos, Jr. and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora.

Charges also include possession of a large capacity magazine, hollow-point bullets and a defaced firearm, they said.

Sellow remained held Saturday in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

