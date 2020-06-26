US Marshals Capture Third Ex-Con Wanted For Shooting Four People In Paterson

U.S. Marshals captured the last of three ex-cons accused of shooting four people in Paterson last month.

Two co-defendants already were in custody when Paterson police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service's NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force nabbed city resident Elijah McQueen, 32, in Piscataway on Thursday, they said.

Struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue near East 23rd Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. May 30 were three city residents – 32, 28 and 22 years old – and a 32-year-old man from Newark, authorities said.

Three of victims were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center by ambulance and the other by private vehicle, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, U.S. Marshal Juan Mattos, Jr. and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

All survived their injuries, they said.

Previously caught in connection with the shooting were Quicson McLeod, 38, and Shamar Huntley, 28, both of Paterson.

All are charged with attempted murder and various weapons offenses, including being convicted felons in possession of firearms.

They remained held in the Passaic County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.