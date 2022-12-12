US Marshals Capture Pair In 16-Year-Old Jersey City Boy's 2021 Murder

Two men have been charged in connection with the March 2021 murder of a 16-year-old Jersey City boy, authorities announced Monday, Dec. 12.

Members of the US Marshals Service captured Khalil Kelley, 23, at his job in Hillside on Friday, Dec. 9, while Roger Pickett Jr., 22, was charged at the Hudson County Jail where he's detained on charges relating to a Nov. 1, 2022 shooting death, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Both men are facing charges of murder and related offenses in connection with the March 29, 2021 shooting death of Kaheem Taylor, Suarez said.

Jersey City police responded to a report of shots fired in the vestibule of a building at 83 Bergen Ave., just after 10:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

There, they found Kaheem with gunshot wounds to the upper body, Suarez said. Taylor was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m., Suarez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on their website.

