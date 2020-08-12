U.S. Marshals Capture NJ Homicide Fugitive In Atlanta

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service captured a 38-year-old fugitive wanted for a Linden homicide in Atlanta, GA on Monday, authorities said.

Dion M. Johnson is facing charges of first-degree murder and a pair of second-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of Darrell Q. McKoy, Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said tuesday.

Linden police officers responded to the 1200 block of Essex Avenue shortly after 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, where McKoy was found outside having sustained serious injury, Ruotolo said alongside Linden Police Chief David Hart.

McKoy was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, where he was pronounced dead just after 1:30 p.m.

Johnson was identified as a suspect, and captured nearly two months later following an investigation led by the Union County Homicide Task Force. He was being held in Georgia pending extradition back to New Jersey.

Members of the Linden Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit assisted in the investigation and subsequent arrest.

Anyone with information about this matter is still being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Sonia Rodriguez at 908-341-3380 or Sgt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271.

