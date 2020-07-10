U.S. Marshals Capture Fugitive Wanted In Sex Assault Of Union County Girl

A fugitive wanted in a 2018 Union County sexual assault of a child was found in Tennessee, authorities said Wednesday.

Jose A. Donis, 53, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Tuesday evening in the Whispering Hills neighborhood of Nashville, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Plainfield Police Director Lisa Burgess said.

Donis had been renting a room in the Plainfield building in which the victim lived when he sexually assaulted her from early June 2018 to late September of 2018, Ruotolo and Burgess said last month.

A warrant was issued for Donis' arrest last June, charging him with second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child last June.

He remained at large until investigators acting on a tip arrested him, Ruotolo said. Donis is remain in custody in Tennessee pending extradition to New Jersey.

“Yesterday’s arrest was the culmination of outstanding investigative work into terrible crimes against a young child, as well as a relentless effort to bring a dangerous predator to justice,” Prosecutor Ruotolo said. “This result reflects the remarkable resolve of our investigative staff and the federal authorities assisting them.”

This investigation was led by SVU Detective Claudia Diez and Sgt. Sofia Santos.

Anyone with additional information about the activities of this defendant is still urged to contact them at 908-868-0391 or 908-577-4256, respectively. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.