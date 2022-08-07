US Marine Cadet Struck In Route 1&9 Crash Dies

An 18-year-old US Marine cadet who was struck last April in a hit-and-run crash on Route 1&9 has died.

Rayan Bien-Aima was crossing the street at Aviation Plaza north, around 11:15 p.m. Monday, April 25, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said. He was struck by a dark-colored coupe or sedan was heading north on W. Edgar Road.

The vehicle fled the scene and Bien-Aima remained hospitalized ever since. A GoFundMe page that seeks to raise $15,000 said he died on Saturday, July 2.

"Rayan leaves behind his parents and four siblings, three of whom attend Rahway Public Schools," the page reads.

"Neither of his parents have returned to work since April. Rayan was a friend and an inspiration to his peers in the JROTC program."

A reward of up to $10,000 was being offered for information leading to an indictment and conviction in a hit-and-run crash.

"In a tragic case like this, no information is irrelevant," said Linden Police Chief David Hart. "Even the smallest piece of information can be the missing piece that helps identify the vehicle or driver involved in this crash and brings justice to Rayan and his family."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Inv. Ryan Zaccaro at (908)474-8505. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

