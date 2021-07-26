Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Tenafly Police Pursuit Ends In Crash, Capture Near GWB
DV Pilot Police & Fire

US Coast Guard Rescues 7 Fisherman From Boat Off Jersey Shore (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
US Coast Guard rescues boaters stranded in storm.
US Coast Guard rescues boaters stranded in storm. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Seven fishermen were rescued by members of the U.S. Coast Guard as bad weather moved into the Jersey Shore Sunday afternoon.

Crews members of the 40-foot sport fishing boat activated their Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) from approximately 69 miles off the coast of Cape May around 1:20 p.m., the Coast Guard said in a statement.

A small craft advisory for the area indicated 4-to-6-foot seas with winds gusting up to 30 knots.

Coast Guard crews aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk and an HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and a 47-foot Motor Life Boat from Station Indian River were launched to assist.

** CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO **

All seven people were hoisted and taken to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City where local EMS was standing by to assist.

“One of the scariest and most unpredictable places you can be is out on the water in a storm,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Petrenko, an operations specialist with the Sector Delaware Bay command center. 

“Fortunately, they had life jackets, a registered EPIRB and a radio, which they used to call for help. If any one of those pieces had been missing, we might not have been as successful as we were.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.