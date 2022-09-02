US Airman From NJ Arrested For Sexually Assaulting His 9-Year-Old Daughter: Prosecutor

A US Airman from New Jersey was arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted his 9-year-old daughter, authorities in Hudson County announced.

The 30-year-old Jersey City man's name was being withheld to protect the victim's identity, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The defendant was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 8 by members of the United States Marshals Service Arizona Violent Offender Task Force, in conjunction with the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

At least one of the crimes occurred while the defendant was stationed in Dubai as a member of the US Air Force and involved the transmission of explicit images and videos while the daughter was in Jersey City, Suarez said.

He was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Sexual Assault by Contact, and Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault, Suarez said.

The victim was between the ages of 8 and 9 at the time the crimes occurred. The defendant remains in custody in Arizona while awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the United States Marshals Service with the investigation and arrest.

The above charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. R.P.C.3.6(b)(6)

