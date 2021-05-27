UPS Employee Heading To Work Struck, Killed In Bridgewater Hit-Run Crash, Authorities Say

A 28-year-old Plainfield man was on his way to work at UPS when he was struck and killed by a tractor trailer that fled the scene around 2 a.n. in Bridgewater, authorities announced.

Robert C. Cepeda had gotten off an NJ Transit commuter bus on the westbound side of Route 28 with two co-workers when he was struck near Chimney Rock Road while walking across an intersection toward a nearby convenience store, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

The trailer was brown or red and heading eastbound, and slowed down but failed to stop at the scene, Robertson said alongside local and county authorities. Instead, the truck continued onto Route 287 south, authorities said.

Responding officers and EMS personnel found Cepeda lying on the roadway, and attempted life saving measures, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New Jersey Regional Medical Examiner’s Office subsequently responded, and a post-mortem examination is expected to be performed.

Anyone with information relating to this crash is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at (908) 722-4111 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

