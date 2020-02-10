Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: FBI: Wanted NJ Fugitive Captured, Returned To US
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Upper Saddle River PD: Drunk Driver Topples Pole, Knocks Out Area Power, Cable

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Upper Saddle River PD
Upper Saddle River PD Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A 23-year-old Upper Saddle River driver was intoxicated when his car knocked down a utility pole, knocking out cable and electricity to some area customers late Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Some still  hadn't had service restored more than two hours after the BMW sedan toppled the pole on Orchard Drive near Lake Street, bringing wires down across the road, shortly after 4 p.m., Police Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

Bystanders alerted police, Kane said.

The driver, Zunnan Chudry, was charged with DWI, reckless driving and failing to report an accident before being released to a responsible adult, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.