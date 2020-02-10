Upper Saddle River PD: Drunk Driver Topples Pole, Knocks Out Area Power, Cable

A 23-year-old Upper Saddle River driver was intoxicated when his car knocked down a utility pole, knocking out cable and electricity to some area customers late Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Some still hadn't had service restored more than two hours after the BMW sedan toppled the pole on Orchard Drive near Lake Street, bringing wires down across the road, shortly after 4 p.m., Police Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

Bystanders alerted police, Kane said.

The driver, Zunnan Chudry, was charged with DWI, reckless driving and failing to report an accident before being released to a responsible adult, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.