Upper Saddle River Dentist, 82, Critically Injured Crossing Hawthorne Street

A veteran dentist from Upper Saddle River was critically injured when he was struck crossing a Hawthorne street Thursday night, authorities said.

Ronald Van Slooten, 82, was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson after the 8:47 p.m. crash on Lafayette Avenue near Llewelyn Avenue, authorities said.

Van Slooten was struck and thrown into the windshield by a 2013 Subaru Impreza operated by a 40-year-old Hawthorne man who remained at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief Richard McAuliffe said.

The Passaic County Sheriff's Office responded to assist Hawthorne police with the investigation.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account and took the photo.

