UPDATE: Young Girl Critically Injured In Newark Hit-Run, Suspect Arrested

Paul Milo
A little girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Newark Sunday.
A little girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Newark Sunday. Photo Credit: Google

UPDATE, May 13: Police have arrested a man in connection with the incident. The 2-year-old is recovering from her injuries. Read more here.

A young girl was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday morning after she was hit by a vehicle on a Newark street, authorities said.

The victim, believed to be 3 years old, was struck shortly before 10 a.m. near Brookdale Avenue and 18th Avenue in the Vailsburg section, they said. She remained conscious, Newark police said.

The driver left the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help find the driver is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the case, at: 877-TIPS-4-EC ( 877-847-7432 ).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

