UPDATE: Worker, 59, From Saddle Brook Seriously Injured In Franklin Lakes Construction Accident

AirMed One
A worker was seriously injured in a construction accident behind Franklin Lakes police headquarters Wednesday morning, authorities said.

James Weiss, 59, of Saddle Brook was unresponsive, with head trauma, after being struck in the head by a large sheet of metal at the Bender Court construction site just after 8:30 a.m., Capt. John Bakelaar said.

A medical chopper that landed near borough police headquarters airlifted the victim to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Weiss works for Altona Metal Works of Little Ferry, authorities said.

Responding with borough police were the Franklin Lakes Ambulance Corps and fire department.

OSHA was investigating, Bakelaar said.

