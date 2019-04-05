Contact Us
UPDATE: Woman Pulled From Passaic River In Suspected Suicide Attempt, Child 'Safe And Sound'

Passaic River in Wallington.
Passaic River in Wallington. Photo Credit: Facebook

UPDATE: A dive team from Lyndhurst pulled a woman from the Passaic River Friday afternoon after a suspected suicide attempt and found her child, who at first was believed to be in an overturned boat with her, safe and sound.

The youngster "was never in the water," a chief law enforcement officer told Daily Voice.

The woman was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. Her condition couldn't immediately be determined.

Authorities initially feared that the child was with her in the boat.

Oradell and River Edge were among the towns that sent dive teams for an intense search before police said they found the youngster.

