Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN THEM? 'Armed, Dangerous' Pair Wanted For Shot Fired At Hackensack Crowd
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Woman, 18, Struck, Killed On Route 17 In Paramus

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The crash occurred near the GSP overpass on southbound Route 17 in Paramus.
The crash occurred near the GSP overpass on southbound Route 17 in Paramus. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

An 18-year-old woman was struck and killed early Saturday on southbound Route 17 in Paramus, responders said.

"The victim was walking in right lane of the highway" when she was struck around 5:30 a.m. near the Garden State Parkway overpass and Midland Avenue, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg told Daily Voice.

Furious efforts to save her life failed.

The driver remained at the scene as the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. 

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

The highway remained closed at Midland Avenue for nearly four hours before reopening.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Last month, a pedestrian was struck and killed a few miles up the road.

SEE: Pedestrian Struck, Killed Trying To Cross Route 17

Southbound Route 17 was closed at Midland Avenue in Paramus.

Cecilia Levine

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.