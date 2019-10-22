UPDATE: Victim, 15, Grazed In Shooting Near Brick High School, Police Hunt 2 Assailants

UPDATE: A 15-year-old victim grazed in the arm by a shot fired near Brick Township Memorial High School on Tuesday was being treated while authorities hunted for two assailants considered armed and dangerous.

Parents were with the victim, who ran into the school for help and was taken to a nearby hospital following the early-afternoon shooting, township police said.

No shots were fired inside the school, they said, adding that "the scene appears to be secure at this time."

Schools were locked down, then put into shelters in place before dismissals began shortly before 3:30 p.m., police said.

Two assailants believed to be between 17 and 20 years old, both wearing hoodies, were being sought.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.