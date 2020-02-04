UPDATE: Two Injured In Montvale Multi-Vehicle Crash

A three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Montvale injured two drivers, authorities said.

Montvale, Park Ridge and Woodcliff Lake firefighters were among the responders following reports that the drivers of a box truck and a Jeep Wrangler were trapped in their vehicles outside The Fresh Market on Chestnut Ridge Road, Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

"There don't appear to be any serious injuries," Sanfilippo said from the scene.

One of the victims was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being extricated, the other to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

"Those guys are incredible," Sanfilippo said of the firefighters.

The driver of the third vehicle wasn't injured, he said.

All three vehicles were towed and the road was reopened a little over an hour after the crash.

