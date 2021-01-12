UPDATE: Two Confirmed Shot At Newport Mall In Jersey City, Two Charged

Police investigating a shooting Friday night at the Newport Mall in Jersey City said they've arrested two people.

It was suspected, but not officially confirmed late Friday, that they'd shot one another.

One of the two -- Jaleel Holmes -- already was being sought by police in connection with an attempted murder in Jersey City this past Wednesday.

Authorities also were already familiar with the other, Police Chief Michael Kelly said.

Although he didn't officially accuse either man of pulling the trigger Friday night, Kelly said: “We have no friendly person who was struck by gunfire."

He also confirmed that a handgun was recovered.

Both victims were reported in critical but stable condition at Jersey City Medical Center following the incident, which began with some type of brawl in the mall's food court around 6:15 p.m.

The victim who was found on the top deck of the parking garage got himself to the medical center with a gunshot wound in the arm, police said.

The other also independently arrived at the hospital's emergency room with a stomach wound, they said.

Police initially issued an alert for a suspect wearing a black jacket and a sweatsuit driving a black BMW with all tinted windows.

They also cleared the AMC movie theater first, near where the shooting occurred, and then went one-by-one to the remaining businesses.

An extensive search of the mall continued for several hours, assisted by K-9 units.

Port Authority police also responded.

