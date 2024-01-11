UPDATE: Two Confirmed Shot At Newport Mall In Jersey City, One Wanted In Attempted Murder

Police said they found one victim in a parking garage while a second went to the hospital independently after a shooting Friday night at the Newport Mall in Jersey City.

One of the victims was placed under arrest in connection with what police said was an attempted murder -- although it was unclear whether he was the actual shooter.

Both were reported in critical but stable condition.

Police had issued an alert for a suspect wearing a black jacket and a sweatsuit driving a black BMW with all tinted windows following the shooting, which occurred just after 6 p.m.

The victim who was found on the top deck of the parking garage had a gunshot wound in the arm, police said.

The other victim independently went to the emergency room of Jersey City Medical Center with a stomach wound, they said.

Police cleared the AMC movie theater first and then went one-by-one to the remaining businesses.

An extensive search of the mall was continuing. A K-9 unit was summoned to assist.

Port Authority police also responded.

