Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: South Hackensack Driver Who Crashed Into Jail Was DWI, Sheriff Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Two Confirmed Shot At Newport Mall In Jersey City, One Wanted In Attempted Murder

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
A K-9 unit was summoned to assist in a search.
A K-9 unit was summoned to assist in a search. Photo Credit: COURTESY: i.citizen.com

Police said they found one victim in a parking garage while a second went to the hospital independently after a shooting Friday night at the Newport Mall in Jersey City.

One of the victims was placed under arrest in connection with what police said was an attempted murder -- although it was unclear whether he was the actual shooter.

Both were reported in critical but stable condition.

Police had issued an alert for a suspect wearing a black jacket and a sweatsuit driving a black BMW with all tinted windows following the shooting, which occurred just after 6 p.m.

The victim who was found on the top deck of the parking garage had a gunshot wound in the arm, police said.

The other victim independently went to the emergency room of Jersey City Medical Center with a stomach wound, they said.

Police cleared the AMC movie theater first and then went one-by-one to the remaining businesses.

An extensive search of the mall was continuing. A K-9 unit was summoned to assist.

Port Authority police also responded.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.