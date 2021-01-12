UPDATE: Two Confirmed Shot At Newport Mall In Jersey City, One Charged In Attempted Murder

Police said they found one victim in a parking garage while a second went to the hospital independently after a shooting Friday night at the Newport Mall in Jersey City.

One of the victims was placed under arrest in connection with what police said were attempted murder charges.

Although it was unclear whether the victim charged by investigators was the actual shooter, Police Chief Michael Kelly emphasized that no "friendly person" was hit by gunfire.

He also confirmed that a handgun was recovered.

Both victims were reported in critical but stable condition at Jersey City Medical Center.

The one who was found on the top deck of the parking garage had a gunshot wound in the arm, police said.

The other victim independently arrived at the hospital's emergency room with a stomach wound, they said.

Police initially issued an alert for a suspect wearing a black jacket and a sweatsuit driving a black BMW with all tinted windows following the shooting, which occurred just after 6 p.m.

They cleared the AMC movie theater first and then went one-by-one to the remaining businesses.

An extensive search of the mall continued for several hours, assisted by K-9 units.

Port Authority police also responded.

