UPDATE: Two Confirmed Shot At Newport Mall In Jersey City, Not Injured Seriously

A K-9 unit was summoned to assist in a search. Photo Credit: COURTESY: i.citizen.com

Authorities reportedly found one victim and a second went to the hospital independently after a shooting Friday night at the Newport Mall in Jersey City. Neither injury was life-threatening, authorities said.

Several suspects were being detained following the shooting, which occurred just after 6 p.m., police said.

They also issued an alert for a black BMW with all tinted windows.

The victim who was found on the top deck of the parking garage had a gunshot wound in the arm, police said.

The other victim independently went to the emergency room of Jersey City Medical Center with a stomach wound, they said.

An extensive search of the mall was continuing as of 7:30 p.m. A K-9 unit was summoned to assist.

Port Authority police also responded.

Police cleared the AMC movie theater and kept other businesses secured.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

