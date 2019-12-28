UPDATE: Totowa Man, 62, Dies In House Fire

One resident was killed and another rescued Saturday in an early-morning fire that ripped through a two-family Totowa home, responders said.

Gregory Massaro, 62, was trapped on the second floor after the fire broke out shortly after 5:30 a.m. at the corner of Gordon and Chamberlain avenues, authorities said.

A woman living on the first floor who was rescued was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center as a precaution, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Totowa Police Chief Robert Coyle said in a joint release.

No other injuries were reported, they said, adding that an investigation was being conducted to officially determine the cause.

Although the main body of the blaze was initially knocked down in a little over an hour, firefighters had to contend with flames in the walls and ceiling.

The fire was declared under control nearly three hours after it broke out.

Mutual aid at the scene included firefighters from Woodland Park and Little Falls, with Paterson and Wayne providing coverage for the town.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office responded, along with the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, which collected evidence.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.