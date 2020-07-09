UPDATE: Teenager Rescued From Raritan Bay Died At Hospital, His Family Says

UPDATED: A 17-year-old boy was unconscious when NYPD divers recovered his body from Perth Amboy's waterfront on Thursday. He later died at the hospital, his family said.

A 30-year-old man who jumped in to rescue the teenager after he went missing around 2:30 p.m. in the western Raritan Bay was rescued and reportedly stable.

The teenage boy was found just after 5 p.m., and in cardiac arrest, reports say. CPR was in progress as he was taken to the hospital.

Authorities originally reported that a 5-year-old child also was missing in the water, but he was later located onshore, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The search for the teen began around 2:40 p.m. near a railroad bridge at Water and Lewis streets, reports said.

Private boaters got involved in searching for the children, dotting Perth Amboy's waterfront with dozens of sailboats and other craft.

The U.S. Coast Guard, fire departments from Perth Amboy, Carteret and Hopelawn, aviation units from NY and NJ assisted. State and federal marine rescue units from both states also were helping search.

This is a developing news story. Check back for details.

